President Armen Sarkissian receives PACE President

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on March 27 President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Liliane Maury Pasquier.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Liliane Maury Pasquier noted that they attentively followed the changes in Armenia during last year. Referring to the early parliamentary elections in Armenia in December, the PACE President highlighted those elections in terms of strengthening democracy in the country.

Noting that strengthening of democracy and institutional development is a continuous process, President Sarkissian said that the processes taking place in Armenia are aimed at the consistent development of democracy and democratic institutions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan