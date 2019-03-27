Parliament Speaker hopes PACE will reflect upon Armenian Genocide in a meeting with Liliane Maury Pasquier

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia National received the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Liliane Maury Pasquier who is in Armenia on an official visit on March 27. The Chairs of the National Assembly Standing Committees, the PACE Delegation and the representatives of the parliamentary factions, as well as Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Paruyr Hovhannisyan and the Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Voutova also took part in the extended format meeting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

Welcoming the guests, the Head of the Parliament highlighted the cooperation with the Council of Europe and its institutes and their support in the processes of democratic reforms in Armenia and its achievements.

Talking about the occurred non violent, velvet revolution in Armenia last year Ararat Mirzoyan documented: “The democracy, human rights and freedoms, transparency and fight against corruption are not mere words for us, but fundamental values.” According to the President of the National Assembly, the abovementioned was completed with the extraordinary parliamentary elections held on December 9 of the last year. The Head of the legislative body thanked the PACE for carrying out the Observation Mission in the elections, highlighting the impartial assessments voiced by PACE monitoring co-rapporteurs.

Touching upon the fight against violence and the problems of legal equality, the President of the National Assembly reaffirmed the position of Armenia, noting that our country would consistently fight for the guarantee and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Expressing his gratitude to the NA President for the warm reception, the PACE President reaffirmed the support of the PACE in the implementation of the reforms in Armenia and strengthening of democracy. Evaluating the non violent revolution occurred in Armenia, Liliane Maury Pasquier noted: “We think that after the last elections you have the people’s support and an opportunity has been given to you for implementing all your programmes.”



In the course of the meeting the interlocutors touched upon the cooperation programmes, the Istanbul Convention ratification process and the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Ararat Mirzoyan expressed hope that the PACE would reflect upon this tragedy. According to him, there is no doubt that by condemnation and recognition of crimes against mankind is only possible to prevent the repetition of such crimes in the future.

At the end of the meeting Liliane Maury Pasquier left a note in the Book of Honourable Guests of the RA National Assembly.

Afterwards the high ranking guest planted an evergreen fir tree in the Parliament Park.