Armenia’s NSS chief holds meeting with US Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan on March 27 received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the NSS told Armenpress.

NSS chief Vanetsyan congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office in Armenia and expressed hope that the Armenian-American mutual cooperation in the security field will further intensify and will record new achievements.

Artur Vanetsyan highlighted the importance of joint fight with different US agencies against international terrorism, cyber-attacks, drug trafficking and etc.

In her turn the new US Ambassador thanked for the reception and stated that the meeting and discussion with the NSS Director was very important for the American side on how the US and Armenia can cooperate in fighting corruption and other global challenges.

At the end of the meeting the sides outlined the future cooperation directions and expressed hope that the meeting will give new impetus to the bilateral partnership.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan