From Batumi to Bandar Abbas: Armenia eyes colossal regional projects with Georgia

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. PM Nikol Pashinyan has presented details about the process of launching the construction of the Ninotsminda-Bavra road, a section of high importance for Armenians of Javakheti, Georgia.

He stressed that Armenia and Georgia are currently discussing a broader circle of issues in terms of implementation of regional projects.

Speaking in parliament today in response to a question from My Step Alliance MP Shirak Torosyan, Pashinyan said he discussed the issue with both the former and incumbent prime ministers of Georgia.

“The latest information that they’ve given is that the process is in the stage of a tender, and as a result of it the construction of the road will be commenced. But now we are discussing a broader circle of issues because we attach great importance to the implementation of regional projects. And in the given context we are interested not only in the Ninotsminda-Bavra section, but also the Batumi-Bavra section, because in this case our North-South project is fully placed already 100% in its logic. In the given case our proposed logic is the following, for us to be able to approach the issue within the logic of the Batumi- Bandar Abbas line”, he said.

The PM added that Armenia and Georgia are succeeding in keeping their bilateral relations out of geopolitical affects, however when the sides are discussing more expanded programs geopolitics starts to show its presence more tangibly.

“And you know what kind of problems we can face, there is no secret in what sensitivities we have in this region between Batumi and Bandar Abbas. These are the kind of projects that aren’t implementable within a week, that’s why we must always keep this topic in our agenda, and when at some point the international situation becomes more favorable, which we are certain of, we will implement this project,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM said now they can think about the Batumi-Armenia logic.

“If we succeed in implementing this project, they say from Yerevan to Batumi the road will be the same as from Tbilisi to Batumi. I don’t know about this, I haven’t validated it, but this will be very beneficial for both Armenia and Georgia. Both me and the Georgian prime minister have recorded this and will discuss these topics during our future contacts”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan