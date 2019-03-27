Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-03-19

YEREVAN, 27 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 486.31 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.57 drams to 548.56 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.51 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.65 drams to 642.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 44.03 drams to 20580.65 drams. Silver price down by 1.25 drams to 241.41 drams. Platinum price вup by 98.20 drams to 13415.03 drams.