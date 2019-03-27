37.000 jobs created in Armenia in several months – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. 37.000 new jobs have been created in Armenia in May-December 2018. According to the preliminary presumption, some of them are jobs which were previously in shadow, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the parliamentary debate of the report on the implementation process of the government’s action plan, reports Armenpress.

Prosperous Armenia faction MP Mikayel Melkumyan asked how many jobs have been created in which spheres and how many investments have been made.

“We had a very strange situation in 2018. 37.000 new jobs appeared in Armenia in May-December. And our presumption is that at least 30.000 of them are the jobs which were in shadow, but begin to be registered after the revolution. Unfortunately, we cannot say how many jobs have been created. Formally these 37.000 jobs have been created in the period from May to December”, PM Pashinyan said.

He assured that there are many new jobs, adding that at this stage there will be closing and new jobs because this is one stage of economic transformation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan