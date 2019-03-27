President of Artsakh attends event on providing financial assistance to large families

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan today took part in an event on providing financial assistance by philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan to the Artsakh families with many children at the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Bako Sahakyan stressed the importance of this initiative being carried out for years in terms of improving social standing of young families in Artsakh and backing up large families.

Bako Sahakyan expressed gratitude to Samvel Karapetyan for turning the initiative into life and special attitude towards Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan