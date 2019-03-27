Armenian businessman stabbed to death in Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. A Russian-Armenian businessman has been found dead in an apartment in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast.

“According to law enforcement agencies the businessman’s death was caused by multiple stab wounds,” the Armenian Embassy in Russia said in a statement.

The embassy identified the victim as M. Sarajyan, a Russia-based ethnic Armenian entrepreneur.

“A criminal investigation is underway. The Armenian Investigative Committee representative in Russia maintains constant contact with Russian law enforcement agencies,” the embassy said.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan