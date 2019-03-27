Yerevan State Medical University continues cooperation with NATO within DEEP

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. NATO experts today visited the Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) to assess the work of the military-medical faculty as part of the Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) to outline cooperation programs for 2019, YSMU said in a news release.

YSMU Rector Armen Muradyan presented to the experts the directions of activities of the university and noted that they are ready to cooperate in all directions.

NATO experts toured the military-medical faculty, viewed the educational programs and the work carried out with cadets.

The NATO experts said they plan to continue cooperation with YSMU. As part of the cooperation, the academic staff will be trained and educational programs will be updated, new teaching methods will be applied and distance education will be under special focus.

DEEP is carried out jointly with the Armenian defense ministry.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan