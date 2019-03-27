Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Gyumri school principal arrested in suspicion of bribery, misconduct


YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The principal of the #27 public school of Gyumri has been arrested in suspicion of bribery and misconduct amid an ongoing criminal investigation, the Investigative Committee said in a news release.

Ministry of Education and Science officials have uncovered fraud in the paperwork of the school, whereby teachers have received salaries for classes which actually never took place.

A local woman from Gyumri had also reported to law enforcement agencies that the school principal had demanded her to pay nearly 1,000,000 drams in a bribe to arrange her getting employed at the school.

The school principal was arrested on March 26.

