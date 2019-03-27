Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Soldier arrested as investigators probe possible fragging


YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has been arrested in suspicion of killing a fellow soldier and wounding another on March 26.

Junior Sergeant Ara Arakelyan was fatally wounded while Junior Sergeant Andranik Koshkanyan was wounded in the wrist.

The Investigative Committee said they are currently investigating the incident.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




