Armenian minister, UNDP Resident Representative discuss cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan received the delegation led by UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia Dmitry Mariyasin, the ministry told Armenpress.

Dmitry Mariyasin proposed the minister to discuss the broad agenda of issues that are under the coordination of the ministry, by trying to find common approaches and communication ways. For this purpose he said it is necessary to hold regular meetings with the team of the ministry.

Minister Khachatryan in his turn introduced the guests on the economic priorities of the government’s five-year action plan, the long-term goals, as well as touched upon the prospective fields of the economy with greater development potential.

At the meeting the activity directions of the Center developed by Armenia’s National-Innovative Center for Sustainable Development Goals, in particular the further use of Travelinsights tool launched yesterday were presented. Minister Khachatryan and the guests also discussed the cooperation opportunities in tourism.

An agreement was reached to discuss separate sectoral programs through regular meetings, as well as get acquainted and discuss the development prospects of several provincial programs.

