Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Armenian PM to meet with Azerbaijani President in Vienna


YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Austria on March 28-29 on a working visit, his Office told Armenpress.

By the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, the meeting of Armenian PM with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take place in Vienna.

During the visit Pashinyan will also meet with Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The PM is also scheduled to meet with the Armenian community representatives.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration