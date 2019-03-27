Armenian PM to meet with Azerbaijani President in Vienna

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Austria on March 28-29 on a working visit, his Office told Armenpress.

By the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, the meeting of Armenian PM with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take place in Vienna.

During the visit Pashinyan will also meet with Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The PM is also scheduled to meet with the Armenian community representatives.

