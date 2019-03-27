Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Armenian Parliament ratifies agreement on forming Iran-EAEU free trade zone


YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia approved the bill on ratifying the interim agreement on forming a free trade zone between Iran and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), reports Armenpress.

The bill was approved during today’s session.

118 MPs voted in favor of the bill, 1 voted against and 2 abstained.

According to the agreement, the customs duties of several goods for export to Iran will decrease.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




