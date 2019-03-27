American hospital experiences own baby boom with NINE pregnant nurses expecting this spring

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Nine pregnant nurses at an American hospital are all expecting this spring.

Some of the nurses are second, or even fourth-time moms. Others are first-time moms. All say their experience working with each other, and helping other mothers deliver their children, is preparing them well for what’s ahead, Maine Health, a hospital in Portland, USA said on its website.

On March 23, eight of the nine nurses got together for a photo that they posted on social media. It quickly went viral. They’re looking forward to taking another photo of all nine of them together with their babies in the fall. Six of the nurses work the same weekend shift. With several months to prepare, the hospital has proactively planned to cover all those shifts. More than anything, the baby boom has become a bonding experience.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan