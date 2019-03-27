Another Boeing 737 Max 8 suffers problems during flight

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 on its way to storage was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after departing Orlando on Tuesday afternoon after suffering engine problems, The Washington Post reported.

The aircraft was being ferried to an airport in southern California with no passengers aboard, officials said.

All Boeing 737 Max aircraft have been grounded by the US Federal Aviation Administration and are only allowed to fly in special circumstances, such as being transferred to a storage facility. Other countries have also banned the new Boeing from their airspaces until further notice.

“The Crew followed protocol and safely landed back at the airport. The flight was scheduled to fly to Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif., for short-term storage,” Southwest said in a statement. “The Boeing 737 MAX 8 will be moved to our Orlando maintenance facility for a review.”

Boeing 737 Max aircraft have been grounded as investigators probe the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 earlier this month. The 737 Max 8, Boeing’s newest plane, has been involved in two crashes in less than six months.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan