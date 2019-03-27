Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Trump to meet NATO Secretary General at White House on April 2


YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting on April 2 at the White House with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the White House said.

The sides will hold both a private meeting and an expanded-format meeting.

Then on April 3-4, the NATO foreign ministerial council will hold a session in Washington D.C.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration