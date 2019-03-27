Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Parliament session kicks off: LIVE


YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament today will vote for the bills that lawmakers debated earlier yesterday.

The bills include proposed amendments to the law on education, submitted by opposition MP Tigran Urikhanyan from the Prosperous Armenia Party,  amendments to the law on state pensions submitted by the government, amendments to the law on joint-stock companies and other bills.

The agenda also includes the presentation of the government’s action plan’s performance and results.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration