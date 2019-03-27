Parliament session kicks off: LIVE

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament today will vote for the bills that lawmakers debated earlier yesterday.

The bills include proposed amendments to the law on education, submitted by opposition MP Tigran Urikhanyan from the Prosperous Armenia Party, amendments to the law on state pensions submitted by the government, amendments to the law on joint-stock companies and other bills.

The agenda also includes the presentation of the government’s action plan’s performance and results.

