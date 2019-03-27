UPDATED: Artsakh soldier shot dead in ‘circumstances yet to be determined’

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. A 21-year-old soldier of the Artsakh Defense Army has died on March 26 after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound in circumstances that are yet to be determined, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a news release.

Ara Arakelyan, a conscripted serviceman, died on-duty around 18:40 Tuesday in a military base stationed in the north-eastern direction.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh extended condolences to the family of the soldier.

UPDATES:

11:12 - Investigators say a fellow soldier of the killed serviceman has been arrested amid the ongoing investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan