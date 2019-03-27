LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-03-19

LONDON, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.58% to $1876.00, copper price up by 0.25% to $6340.00, lead price down by 1.26% to $2002.00, nickel price up by 0.58% to $12950.00, tin price up by 0.47% to $21475.00, zinc price up by 1.93% to $2859.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.