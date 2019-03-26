Armenia technically ready for visa liberalization with EU member states

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the EU continue deepening cooperation in visa liberalization, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan said during the event called “Armenia on the path to Europe” organized by Konrad Adenauer Foundation, noting that the launch of the dialogue over the visa liberalization is of key importance in this regard.

“It’s important to note that the relevant officials of the EU have announced support for the launch of that dialogue, as well as have announced that Armenia is technically is ready for it. Now this issue is more of political importance and depends on the political decision of the EU member states. We actively work in that direction, work with the EU member states to start the dialogue as soon as possible and we think this will be an important message to the Armenian people and all the people who struggle and achieve democracy”, Rubinyan said.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan