Armenia ready to support Iran for eliminating consequences of the disaster – Pashinyan sends condolences to Rouhani

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent condolence letter to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the flood that claimed lives of some dozens. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the condolence message particularly runs as follows,

“I am deeply shocked by the news of the death of some dozens people as a result of the flood in friendly Iran.

On behalf of the Armenian people and personally me I offer sincere condolences to you, the friendly people of Iran and convey words of sympathy and solidarity to the relatives and friends of the victims.

Armenia is ready to support the friendly people of Iran in this difficult period and provide the necessary assistance for eliminating the consequences of the flood”.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan