Armenian front line divisions fend off adversary’s engineering works

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops tried to carry out engineering works aimed at moving forward their positions in the neutral zone in the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border near Berdavan village on March 26 at about 16:30.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, ignoring the warnings of the Armenian front line divisions, the Azerbaijani soldiers fired in the direction of the Armenian positions. The retaliation of the Armenian side silenced the adversary and the engineering works stopped.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan