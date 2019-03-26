Armenian Ambassador meets with Director General of Belarussian BelTA news agency

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan met with Director General of BelTA news agency Irina Akulovich, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting they attached importance to the provision of information on the development process of the Armenian-Belarussian inter-state ties, the continuation of exchange of information and materials between the news agencies of the two countries, including under the memorandum signed between ARMENPRESS and BelTA news agencies in 2017.

The implementation prospects of several outlined programs were discussed at the meeting. An agreement was reached on informing about the events to take place within the frames of the Embassy-news agency mutual partnership.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan