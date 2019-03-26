Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-03-19

YEREVAN, 26 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 486.15 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 550.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.49 drams to 641.62 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 136.12 drams to 20624.68 drams. Silver price вup by 1.10 drams to 242.66 drams. Platinum price down by 10.97 drams to 13316.83 drams.