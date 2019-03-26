President of Artsakh congratulates Premier of Australia’s New South Wales on re-election

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan addressed a congratulatory message to Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales of Australia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Respected Mrs. Berejiklian,

On behalf of people and authorities of the Artsakh Republic and myself personally I would like to extend my most heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as the Premier of Australia’s New South Wales.

Your strong professional competence and great human qualities, the wealth of knowledge and expertise you possess are the essential pillars enabling to carry out efficiently this very challenging and responsible mandate.

I think back with particular warmth to your visit to Artsakh, our meetings and discussions.

We take pride in having a compatriot like you, who enjoys sincere respect and trust in Australia and among the world-spread Armenians.

Once again congratulations! I wish you robust health and great success both in your tenure and in personal life”.

