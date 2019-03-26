Armenian Ambassador meets with Speaker of Polish Sejm

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Poland Samvel Mkrtchyan on March 21 met with Marshal of the Sejm (lower house of parliament) Marek Kuchciński, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Marshal of the Polish Sejm congratulated the Armenian Ambassador on assuming office and made a number of practical proposals to strengthen the cooperation at bilateral inter-parliamentary and multilateral parliamentary diplomacy formats.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan expressed full support to Marek Kuchciński’s approaches.

Touching upon the historical and current role of the Armenian community of Poland, both officials emphasized the importance of public engagement. They highly valued the resolution adopted by the Polish Senate and Sejm in 2017 on the long presence of Armenians in Poland, as well as highlighted the need for the continuation of the future cooperation of parliamentary friendship groups.

Marek Kuchciński and Samvel Mkrtchyan also touched upon the situation in crisis zones of Middle East, highlighting the imperative to protect religious minorities.

An agreement was reached to contribute to making mutual visits at various inter-parliamentary levels, as well as to take steps to expand the legal framework.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan