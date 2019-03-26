Pashinyan’s wife launches new official website

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan has presented her new official website on March 26.

The website features comprehensive information about Hakobyan’s activities, such as visits and interviews, as well as information about the My Step Foundation and City of Smiles Foundation which she leads.

“Dear friends, today the annahakobyan.am website was launched, which will be constantly updated”, she said on Facebook. “This means you can follow my every step through this website. I hope you will like it and that it will be convenient for you”, Hakobyan wrote and thanked the team who developed the website.

