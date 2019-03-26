HayPost CJSC puts into circulation two postage stamps dedicated to Calouste Gulbenkian’s 150th anniversary

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenia-Portugal joint issue. 150th anniversary of Calouste Gulbenkian” have been cancelled and put into circulation today by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. The issue of the stamps was initiated by Portugal-Armenia Friendship Union, HayPost told Armenpress.

The postage stamps with nominal values of 230 and 330 AMD are printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with a print-run of 40 000 pcs each. The authors of the stamps’ design are the Portuguese company “Atelier B2” (José Brandão) and the chief designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamps depict the prominent Armenian businessman, benefactor and philanthropist Calouste Gulbenkian (1869-1955) against the background of the pieces of art from Calouste Gulbenkian’s collection that are kept in the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum in Lisbon.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 230 dram depicts a peacock-shaped jewelry in gold, enamel, opal and diamonds designed by René Lalique and, afterwards, acquired by Calouste Gulbenkian in 1900. The postage stamp with the nominal value of 330 dram depicts a faience bowl originated in Kutahya (XVIII c.) and acquired by Calouste Gulbekian in 1922.

Within the framework of the cancellation ceremony, the Central Bank of Armenia announced the launch of the sale of a commemorative coin dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Calouste Gulbenkian.

The postage stamps were cancelled by Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian and President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan