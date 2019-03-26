Businessman considers possibility of exporting Armenian fruits to Bulgarian market

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. During the recent Armenian-Bulgarian business forum in Yerevan, Armenian businessman Gevorg Grigoryan operating in Bulgaria announced that he considers the possibility to export Armenian fruits to the Bulgarian market, novinite.com reports.

The businessman plans to organize production in Armenia and supply fruit, tomato paste and jam to Bulgaria. He stated that Bulgaria is a convenient transit destination for exporting Armenian fruit to the EU countries.

The Armenian-Bulgarian Business Forum was held in Yerevan on March 12.

