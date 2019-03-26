Government working to reform procurement law, says PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The problem regarding the law on procurement is being pointed out not only in the science sector but elsewhere, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the general assembly of the Armenian Academy of Sciences in response to member Arsen Hakhumyan, who told the PM that the state procurement process is “inadmissibly” lengthy while implementing short-term projects.

Pashinyan said the government is working on reforming the legislation on procurements.

“It would be very good if all subjects who have trouble with the procurement legislation to present their recommendations to the government or the finance ministry so that we will be truly enabled to change this legislation, in order for it to be comprehensive, to solve the existing issues and not create new ones”, the PM said.

He said that according to international practice such changes must take place within a year or a year and a half, otherwise hasty decisions might cause unforeseen issues.

