President of Artsakh receives chairman of Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on March 26 received chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee Ishkhan Zakaryan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the organization of the 7th Pan-Armenian summer games planned to be held in Artsakh in 2019 were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan noted that the preparatory works are being conducted in a fast-paced manner highlighting that everything possible would be done for organizing the games at the highest level.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan