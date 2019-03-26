MMA star Conor McGregor announces retirement

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport, posting the news on Twitter.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today," wrote McGregor, 30, on the social media platform Tuesday.

"I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

The controversial Irish fighter, whose nickname is "Notorious," is currently ranked 8th on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pound-for-pound list. He leaves the sport with a 21-4-0 record, and UFC belts in two divisions.

McGregor's announcement comes just hours after an interview aired on the American "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon in which the fighter claimed he was in negotiations for an upcoming fight, CNN reported.

McGregor, told Fallon, "My next fight, we're in talks for July. We'll see what happens. A lot of politics going on. The fight game is a mad game but as I said again, to my fans I am in shape and I am ready."

This isn't the first time McGregor has tweeted his retirement. In 2016, he tweeted "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

McGregor's last fight ended with a fourth round loss to Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, a bout that was marred by ugly scenes following his defeat.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan