France, China sign 14 cooperation agreements

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. France and China on March 25 signed a whole series of agreements during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Paris, reports TASS.

The 14 cooperation agreements cover various areas, such as energy, culture, universe, aviation, as well as banking.

Among other things it was announced that the deal on acquiring 300 Airbus A320 Airbus A350 XWB jets by China ends.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan