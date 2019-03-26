‘U.S. will not tolerate’ foreign military presence in Venezuela, says Bolton

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. United States National Security Advisor John Bolton has said the U.S. “will not tolerate hostile foreign military powers meddling with the Western Hemisphere’s shared goals of democracy, security, and the rule of law”, referring to the Venezuelan situation.

“The Venezuelan military must stand with the people of Venezuela”, he tweeted.

“The United States sends food and medicine to help the people of Venezuela. Rather than sending nuclear-capable bombers and special forces to prop up a corrupt dictator, Russia should work with the international community to support the Venezuelan people”, he added.

Earlier it was reported that two Russian cargo planes arrived in Caracas, bringing military-technical experts and cargo.

