US House approves bill on assisting Europe to diversify energy supplies sources  

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The House of Representatives of the US Congress voted on March 25 for the bill on assisting Central and Eastern European countries to diversify energy supplies sources for countering Russia’s influence, reports TASS.

The authors of the draft law suggest that it is necessary for the US to assist “Central and Eastern European countries to reduce their dependence on energy resources from countries that use energy dependence for undue political influence, such as the Russian Federation, which has used natural gas to coerce, intimidate, and influence other countries”.

The bill must be passed by the Senate and then be signed by the President to become law.