LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-03-19

LONDON, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.72% to $1887.00, copper price down by 2.72% to $6324.00, lead price down by 1.34% to $2027.50, nickel price down by 3.01% to $12875.00, tin price down by 0.12% to $21375.00, zinc price down by 2.23% to $2805.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.