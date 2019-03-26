Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Parliament session begins – LIVE


YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the four-day sitting of Parliament has kicked off today, reports Armenpress.

11 issues are included in the sessions agenda.

The lawmakers will debate a number of draft laws.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration