Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that on March 25, as of 22:10, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia,

Vardenyats Pass is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar highway, Lanjik section of Yerevan-Gyumri highway, the roads of Ashotsk, Amasia regions of Shirak province are difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported on the roads of Dilijan, Talin, Aparan, Vardenis, Martuni, Gavar, Sevan, Yeghegnadzor, Jermuk, Tashir Spitak and Stepanavan towns.

Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan