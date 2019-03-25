Favorable economic situation will help tackle problems in Armed Forces – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the command staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia at the administrative building of the Defense Ministry of March 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the participants of the meeting, PM Pashinyan noted that the meeting is a good opportunity to discuss various issues referring to the development of the country.

Pashinyan touched upon the current economic situation of Armenia, spoke about the model of economic development and steps to reach the economic revolution, underlining that favorable economic situation will foster the quick solution of issues existing in the Armed Forces.

In this context Nikol Pashinyan presented the measures taken by the Government to solve the social problems of servicemen, which will be continuous and aimed at recording tangible results.

Answering the questions of the participants of the meeting, PM Pashinyan referred to the foreign policy challenges facing Armenia, the military-political situation and developments of the region, presented in detail the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and told about his recent meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan