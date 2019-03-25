Catholicos of All Armenians departs for Moscow

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II paid a visit to Moscow on March 25, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

During the visit His Holiness will meet with the benefactors of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to discuss the projects sponsored by them.

The Catholicos of All Armenians will also meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan