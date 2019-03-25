Montenegro sets visa free regime for Armenian citizens from April 15-October 30

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Montenegro has set visa free regime for Armenian citizens from April 15-October 30 for a period of 30 days, ARMENPRESS reports Montenegro’s CDM portal informs.

The citizens of Armenia can stay in Montenegro for 30 days without visa in case of the presence of the necessary documents.

Each year Montenegro sets visa free regime during that period for fostering tourism.

