Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-03-19

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 485.98 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.86 drams to 550.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.56 drams to 640.13 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 31.61 drams to 20488.56 drams. Silver price down by 1.19 drams to 241.56 drams. Platinum price down by 293.50 drams to 13327.8 drams.