Armenia’s economic activity index grows 6.5%

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index increased 6.5% in January-February 2019 compared to January-February 2018, according to the data released by the National Statistical Committee, reports Armenpress.

In particular, the construction volume has greatly increased – 21.6%. The growth in trade turnover comprised 13.1%, and the volume of the services increased by 17.5%.

The industrial production volume has risen by 1.9%. The consumer price index grew by 1.3%, but the industrial production price index decreased by 1%.

In January-February 2019 the average annual salary increased 4.9%, comprising 174.854 AMD. Moreover, the average annual salary in the public sector increased by 2.3% and in the private one - 4.9%.

Declined was registered in the volumes of external trade turnover in January-February 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 – 7.7%. Moreover, decline was recorded both in export and import volumes. Export declined by 11.6% and the import by 5.6%.

