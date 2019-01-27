Headlines of the week
YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS presents the top events of the past week in a recap below.
Pashinyan discloses details from unofficial meeting with Aliyev
UK ratifies Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Presents Priorities of Armenia’s Presidency in EAEU
‘Davos Forum is a global springboard for small Armenia’ – Le Figaro
Armenia FDI grows 50%, says PM
Armenia, “Gazprom Armenia” agree on preserving domestic tariffs for gas – Pashinyan
‘Well above the world average’ – Armenia ranked 47th among 180 countries in 2019 Economic Freedom Index
Government grants 3-year VAT delay for light industry investment program
Government to compensate entire cancer surgery costs for patients under medical state-support
Armenia to have tax-free Micro-Business sector of economy
Armenian resort town included in Top 5 winter destinations in CIS
Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand dead at 86
Georgia reports 430 cases of measles
‘I feel like I’m an honorary Armenian’: Serena Williams starts learning Armenian
Winners of Armenian chess championship named