Catholicos Aram I, Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan hold meeting at Great House of Cilicia HQ

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkish-Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament Garo Paylan has met with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I, the Catholicosate said.

“The focus of the more than one hour long meeting was the Armenian-Turkish relations, the Genocide issue, the Sis Catholicosate issue, the current situation of the Armenian community in Turkey and other topical issues. Garo Paylan conveyed necessary information on the abovementioned issues to the Catholicos, at the same time having expressed his own viewpoints,” the statement said.

After the meeting Paylan visited the St. Martyrs Memorial outside the Catholicosate headquarters in Antelias, Lebanon, to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

