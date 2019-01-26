Armenian President offers condolences on Michel Legrand’s passing

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has extended condolences over the passing of French composer Michel Legrand.

“Maestro Legrand is one of world music’s legends, an artist who has won praise and admiration”, Sarkissian said in a condolence cable, according to his office.

“His contribution to the development of modern music is invaluable. His contribution to strengthening and expanding the Armenian-French cultural ties is undeniable. The maestro’s art is loved by the Armenian audience. I express my deepest condolences to Michel Legrand’s family, friends and thousands of his music’s fans,” Sarkissian said.

Renowned composer Michel Legrand has died on January 26 at the age of 86, French media reported.

Michel Legrand won three Oscars and five Grammy awards during a career spanning more than half a century.

He has more than 100 albums in his discography.

Legrand worked with the brightest stars of 20th century Hollywood, including Frank Sinatra and Barbara Streisand.

Legrand was of Armenian descent: his mother was Armenian.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan