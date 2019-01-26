‘Artificial Intelligence will be crucial’, President Sarkissian on global science and Rapid Evolution

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, a physicist by profession, calls the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century as the first and second quantum revolution in industry.

Sarkissian was speaking at a scientific seminar at the National Academy of Sciences where he presented his Quantum Behavior of Global Risks report.

“One of the greatest novelties that exist globally in the science and industry world is large information and certainly artificial intelligence. I am talking about the most modern servers organized on a few hectares, a system, where certain mathematics is involved, which enables artificial intelligence to get self-educated.

These are the first steps of artificial intelligence, the result of multi-billion dollars in investments. This is the future that will change many things, will change our lifestyle. We are at the gates of the 21st century where a lot will change in this world. Artificial intelligence will be crucial. We ought to spare no effort in order to be inside of this moving train of the 21st century. The wagons that I see are certainly the great strength that we have in mathematics, physics and other sectors where we can solve problems in a unique way: by making modeling of complex systems,” the president said.

The president says that there is a general opinion that today the world is undergoing the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “I don’t agree with this approach a bit for 2-3 reasons. First, my and many others’ observations show that the industrial revolution’s process has a far faster nature than in the past and we are actually living in conditions of constant scientific industrial revolution. I believe that we are living not a Fourth Industrial Revolution, but rapid evolution. Second, scientific innovations, inventions and scientific revolutions are at the foundation of industrial revolution. And if we should speak about industrial revolution, then we must definitely speak also from a scientific perspective.

By saying first quantum revolution I mean those developments in industry and economy that followed the monumental inventions of the early 20th century. As a result of this we had numerous industrial, technological novelties, which we are all very familiar with, for example laser technologies or the invention of the transistor.

However, today we have entered the so-called second quantum revolution sector, where we will see new kinds of lasers that will be used not only for measuring distance between satellites, but will also have deep impact for example in agriculture, or studies of water management and climate change. This is happening every day with huge speed”, President Sarkissian said.

This once again proves the significance of science in global development. The 21st century will be the time of constant scientific evolution and its application.

Regardless of where you live, be it the United States, Italy or Armenia, want it or not if you don’t wanna stay behind the train of development of the 21st century then you should find your seat in one of its wagons or in two of them. Modern scientific studies are the foundation for industrial development. This is very significant and important. They speak about artificial intelligence, a question arises – can Armenia really be competitive? My answer is the following: Of course it can!

In conditions of modern science, where we are seeing the fusion and cooperation of both industry and science, in a way we are living a scientific renaissance. The 21st century will be a rebirth for science,” Sarkissian says.

“For many years, Sarkissian has worked on his Quantum Behavior of Global Risks. It is about simple human risks, such as pandemics, terrorism and financial risks. In a globalized world, when you view these risks in-depth, you get an impression that the world is a body connected with a huge amount of nerve fibers, that is has a huge quantity of information and it only remains for a little of artificial intelligence to be added and perhaps this world can become a conscious being. This certainly is an artistic description, but the reality is the following: If 200 years ago we had a pandemic that would start someplace in China, it would reach Europe only years later. Today, when the first case happens in China, the second is documented in Argentina or New York. The same goes for financial risks.

This all has quantum nature, first and foremost due to its speed.

Today we live in this very kind of a world. Many global risks indeed have a quantum nature and if we want to assess these risks and search for solutions we must change our attitude by using the methods that come from physics, chemistry, biology, that are far more viable and are able to adapt,” Sarkissian said.

Prof. Massimo Inguscio, the President of the National Research Council of Italy, who was present at the event, said: “We are here today to build both the present and also the future. Particularly, when we speak about the boundaries of science, that can at times seem philosophy, today we must be ready to withstand complex problems. But naturally by not forgetting that science should also have an applicable side, that must serve mankind and Earth.

We in Italy, not only physicists, but also people of other spheres, know very well about the intelligence and brain advantages that Armenian scientists and researchers have. This is why we are working and intend to work more intensively with Armenians, our development strategy must be a common one. Naturally, our studies should also be aimed at developing the science of artificial intelligence.

Noting the rapid motion of the revolution, as well as the digital revolution in science and technology, Sarkissian says it required the youth and children to withstand new challenges, by being ready for development and progress.

The scientific seminar was organized January 24-26 as part of the official visit of the Italian National Research Council’s delegation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan