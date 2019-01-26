Trump concedes to temporarily end shutdown of federal government

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump conceded Friday to mounting pressure that he reopen the federal government, agreeing to a temporary funding measure, CNN reported.

The deal will allow furloughed federal employees to return to work but does not include the billions of dollars in border wall funding he's spent the past month demanding.

"As everyone knows I have a very powerful alternative but I'm not going to use it at this time," Trump told reporters outside the White House after declaring he'd struck a deal to reopen government.

"If we don't get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15 again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency," CNN quoted Trump as saying. "We will have great security."

Trump spent the past weeks demanding that any measure reopening the government include $5.7 billion in funding for a barrier on the US-Mexico border, which was a signature campaign promise.