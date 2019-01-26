‘Well above the world average’ – Armenia ranked 47th among 180 countries in 2019 Economic Freedom Index

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ranked 47th in the 2019 Index of Economic Freedom, a list compiled by The Heritage Foundation, an American public policy think tank based in Washington D.C.

With a score of 67.7 Armenia is ranked in the “Moderately Free” section among 180 countries. Armenia is in between Poland (46) and Belgium (47).

Azerbaijan is ranked 60th, Turkey is 68th, Iran is 155th, while Georgia on the other hand, is ranked 16th in the world ranking.

“Armenia is ranked 24th among 44 countries in the Europe region, and its overall score is slightly below the regional norm but well above the world average”, the Heritage Foundation said.

Venezuela and North Korea conclude the ranking at 179 and 180.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan